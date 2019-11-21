Advanced voting for the Dec. 3 runoff elections that will decide who will serve as Smyrna's next mayor, as well as the tied Ward 2 council member seat, begins Monday.
Smyrna voters will return to the polls, after the five-person race for mayor resulted in a runoff on Nov. 5, with no candidate securing the 50% plus one vote needed to win outright.
Derek Norton, mayor pro tem and four-year councilman, came the closest to securing a majority, winning 47.1% of the vote with 3,724 ballots in his favor.
Norton, 42, will face off against 26-year-old Ryan Campbell, who took 24.8% of the ballots on Election Day, with 1,957 votes.
Also on the ballot next month will be incumbent Ward 2 Councilwoman Andrea Blustein and challenger Austin Wagner. Wagner, who is new to politics, is Bluestein's sole challenger.
On Nov. 5, Wagner won two more votes than Blustein to secure 50.1% of the 680 ballots cast in the race.
But two provisional ballots, both for Blustein tied the race and forced a runoff, according to Cobb County Elections and Registration Director Janine Eveler.
Anyone eligible to vote in the Smyrna city elections can cast a ballot in the mayoral race, even if they didn’t vote on Nov. 5.
For the Ward 2 revote, only those living in that ward can vote. Those residents may also vote on Dec. 3, whether or not they cast a ballot on Election Day.
Advanced voting will take place from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Wednesday at the Cobb Elections and Registration office at 736 Whitlock Avenue in Marietta. Voters may also cast ballots at the Smyrna Community Center, 200 Village Green Circle, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on the same days.
There will be no voting on Thursday, Nov. 28; Friday, Nov. 29; or Monday, Dec. 2.
On Election Day, Dec. 3, voters must go to their assigned polling location. Smyrna polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
To verify polling location, visit the Georgia My Voter Page at www.mvp.sos.ga.gov/MVP/mvp.do. To verify your eligibility to vote, call the Cobb County elections office at 770-528-2581.
