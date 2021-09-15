Advance voting locations and times for the Nov. 2 elections in Cobb County have been set. Along with municipal elections, the ballot will also include a vote on a new 1% special sales tax for education.
Advance voting begins Tuesday, Oct. 12 and runs through Friday, Oct. 29, according to Cobb County Elections and Voter Registration. Voting will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on weekdays. Saturday voting hours (on Oct. 16 and Oct. 23) will be from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
There is no voting on Sunday, Oct. 17, Sunday, Oct. 24, Saturday, Oct. 30, Sunday, Oct. 31 or Monday, Nov. 1.
The early voting locations, open to any Cobb County voter, are:
♦ Cobb County Elections & Registration main office: 736 Whitlock Ave. NW, Marietta
♦ Roberts School Community Center: 4681 School St., Acworth
♦ Austell Collar Park Community Center: 2625 Joe Jerkins Blvd., Austell
Ben Robertson Community Center: 2753 Watts Drive, Kennesaw♦
♦ Ron Anderson Recreation Center community room: 3820 Macedonia Road, Powder Springs
♦ The Art Place: 3330 Sandy Plains Road, Marietta
♦ Cobb School District Brown Professional Learning Center: 3265 Brown Road SE, Smyrna
On Election Day, Nov. 2, voters must go to their assigned polling location, which will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Voters can register to vote or find their voting precinct location at www.mvp.sos.ga.gov/MVP/mvp.do.
Applications for absentee ballots will be accepted until Oct. 22. After Cobb Elections has received, reviewed and verified an absentee ballot application, a ballot will then be mailed to the voter’s address between 22 and 29 days prior to the election.
Completed absentee ballots must be received by Cobb Elections by 7 p.m. on Nov. 2 to be counted. Ballots can be returned by mail, dropped in the ballot box inside the Cobb Elections office in Marietta or hand-delivered to early voting locations during voting hours.
For information on voting by mail, including instructions on how to apply for absentee voting, visit www.cobbcounty.org/elections/voting/absentee-voting or call 770-528-2581.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.