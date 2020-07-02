The adult novelty store Tokyo Valentino in Marietta will soon appeal to have its business license in the city restored.
The shop is scheduled to appeal in a special called Marietta City Council meeting at 8 p.m. Wednesday, or immediately following the council’s regular meeting at 7 p.m.
Tokyo Valentino, at 345 Cobb Parkway South, just across the street from the Marietta Diner, had its license revoked after the city found that the store was not authorized to sell as much as 90% of its inventory.
The store was operating under a “general merchandise” license that was “similar to a license that would be issued to Wal-Mart,” according to the city’s revocation order.
A number of photographs taken inside the store presented as evidence at a June 9 hearing showed depictions of “total male and female frontal nudity” as well as “sex toys and sex paraphernalia too extensive to summarize,” per the order. During two separate visits, police officers purchased sex toys and adult videos, which, according to the city, is not permitted under the general merchandise license.
Tokyo Valentino owner Michael Morrison previously told the MDJ “there is no reason” why the Marietta store should be closed.
Morrison disputed the city’s claims that his store is not authorized to sell the items it carries, which include adult toys, adult videos, smoke supplies, lingerie and other goods. He noted the city’s code has definitions for adult book stores and adult video stores, but not adult toys or novelties.
The council will meet privately in executive session before and after the appeal hearing, per the meeting agenda.
Another Tokyo Valentino store in east Cobb that recently opened was the target of a petition. The store, located at 1290 Johnson Ferry Road, sits a half mile from an elementary school and less than a mile from a church. Petitioners claimed the store should not be allowed to operate, but county officials said it was within proper zoning, so there was little they could do to prevent it from opening.
Marietta City Hall is located at 205 Lawrence St. NE. To watch the meeting, visit www.mariettaga.gov and click “Meeting Videos” under the city council page.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.