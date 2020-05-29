Cobb voters will decide whether to renew a 1% sales tax in November.

If the Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax is approved, the Acworth Board of Aldermen has earmarked its projected $21 million in collections to be spent as follows (Note: a joint county-city project brings total SPLOST spending in listed projects to just over $24 million).

Major Road Projects ($6,655,000):

  • West Lakeshore Drive: $1 million
  • Summit Circle: $255,000
  • Old Cherokee Street: $750,000
  • Brookhaven Subdivision, Phase I: $1.5 million
  • North Main (Enclave subdivision to county line): $1.5 million
  • Academy Street (Dixie Avenue to Beach Street): $900,000
  • Beach Street realignment: $750,000

Public Safety ($2,515,000):

  • Vehicles: $1.44 million
  • Facility improvements: $150,000
  • 800 MHz radio upgrades: $500,000
  • Body cameras and in-car technology upgrades: $425,000

Parks ($2,250,000):

  • Cauble Park improvements: $750,000
  • Old Highway 92 pedestrian bridge/Overlook Park: $750,000
  • Trail development/improvement: $750,000

Joint county/city project ($3,000,000):

  • Acworth Due West/Ragsdale Road and sidewalk

Miscellaneous improvements ($9,640,517):

  • Paving and equipment: $6 million
  • Storm water: $1 million
  • Sidewalks: $500,000
  • Federal, state and local match: $250,000
  • Public parking improvements: $500,000
  • City facility upgrades and expansion: $890,517
  • Citywide technology infrastructure improvements: $500,000

Project totals, including county-city joint project: $24,060,517

