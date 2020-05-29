Cobb voters will decide whether to renew a 1% sales tax in November.
If the Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax is approved, the Acworth Board of Aldermen has earmarked its projected $21 million in collections to be spent as follows (Note: a joint county-city project brings total SPLOST spending in listed projects to just over $24 million).
Major Road Projects ($6,655,000):
- West Lakeshore Drive: $1 million
- Summit Circle: $255,000
- Old Cherokee Street: $750,000
- Brookhaven Subdivision, Phase I: $1.5 million
- North Main (Enclave subdivision to county line): $1.5 million
- Academy Street (Dixie Avenue to Beach Street): $900,000
- Beach Street realignment: $750,000
Public Safety ($2,515,000):
- Vehicles: $1.44 million
- Facility improvements: $150,000
- 800 MHz radio upgrades: $500,000
- Body cameras and in-car technology upgrades: $425,000
Parks ($2,250,000):
- Cauble Park improvements: $750,000
- Old Highway 92 pedestrian bridge/Overlook Park: $750,000
- Trail development/improvement: $750,000
Joint county/city project ($3,000,000):
- Acworth Due West/Ragsdale Road and sidewalk
Miscellaneous improvements ($9,640,517):
- Paving and equipment: $6 million
- Storm water: $1 million
- Sidewalks: $500,000
- Federal, state and local match: $250,000
- Public parking improvements: $500,000
- City facility upgrades and expansion: $890,517
- Citywide technology infrastructure improvements: $500,000
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.