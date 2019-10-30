An Acworth woman who threw about 20 cameras and other photography equipment out of a second story window of her home while burning her roommate’s bed faces two felonies in respect of the incident, police say.
Sabrina Ahmed Aden, 24, was arrested at her home, on White Lake Drive, by Cobb County police at 6:30 p.m. on Oct. 20, after damaging her roommate’s belongings, according to police and jail records.
Aden spent two days in custody at the Cobb jail before being released on Oct. 22 on a $7,500 bond, her jail record shows.
Police said she threw the cameras and photography equipment belonging to her roommate out of a second story bedroom window and onto the driveway below, between 5 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. on Oct. 20, when she also damaged a bathroom window, two laundry room windows and a car windshield.
“Said accused threw a camera at the bathroom window shattering the window,” Aden’s arrest warrant states. “Two of the cameras thrown out of the bedroom window smashed the windshield of a vehicle. Five cameras were thrown into a pond in the front of the house. Two other windows in the laundry room were broken during the incident.”
Police said Aden also set fire to her roommate’s bed, burning the mattress and sheets as well as two curtains.
“The burn was about three feet wide in the center of the mattress,” the warrant states.
Aden is charged with felony criminal damage to property in the second degree as well as felony arson in the third degree, records show.
