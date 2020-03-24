Acworth on Tuesday became the latest city in Cobb County to order the closure of bars and implement other strict measures encouraging social distancing.
As in Smyrna and Kennesaw, restaurants, cafes and any other businesses selling food will be limited to takeout or delivery.
Mayor Tommy Allegood also ordered “any sports or entertainment establishment where persons gather” to adhere to social distancing guidelines established by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention or face closure. The CDC recommends people stand at least six feet from each other to limit the virus’s spread. The mayor’s order lists, but is not limited to, gyms, nail and hair salons and tattoo parlors.
Gatherings are limited to 10 people or fewer, park facilities — but not the parks themselves — will remain closed and people “shall shelter in place (stay at home) as much as possible.”
Grocery stores, pharmacies and daycares are exempt from the ruling, but grocery stores and pharmacies must adhere to the CDC’s social distancing recommendations.
Allegood declared a state of emergency in Acworth March 19.
