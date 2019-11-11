A 17-year-old Acworth woman is facing two criminal charges after the motorcyclist she hit in a vehicle collision died, police say.
Rachel Winston Tyre was arrested and booked into the Cobb County jail on Nov. 8, facing two misdemeanor counts of vehicular homicide in the second degree and failing to yield while turning left, her jail record shows.
Tyre was released from custody on a $5,000 bond that same day, after about four hours in jail, records show.
Police said she was driving a Mercedes SUV on Cobb Parkway in Acworth when she collided with a 25-year-old man on a motorcycle just before 8 a.m. on Oct. 14.
Marco Malvaez, of Kennesaw, was riding a black 2007 Honda motorcycle south on Cobb Parkway when Tyre in the Mercedes crossed his path while turning off Cobb Parkway northbound and onto Blackacre Trail, police said.
Malvaez was thrown off the motorcycle as a result of the collision and died at the scene, according to investigators.
Tyre was not injured in the incident, police said at the time.
Her Nov. 7 arrest warrant states she failed to yield to Malvaez, who had the right of way at the intersection.
“Accused initiated a left turn and entered the path of the motorcycle which was approaching the intersection so closely as to constitute an immediate hazard,” the warrant states. “The front of the Honda collided with the rear right side of the Mercedes.”
Police further stated in the warrant that this caused Malvaez' death.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.