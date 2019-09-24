A dangerous railroad crossing on School Street in Acworth is going to be studied so the City Council can make it safer.
Council members recently approved a $9,800 contract with Duluth-based engineering and management firm Moreland Altobelli Associates to do the railroad crossing study.
The study will take into account traffic counts, the range of people who use the crossing and why, and whether one or two alternative locations for a crossing are available.
It will result in a concept plan for a better railroad crossing that can be attached to Acworth’s project to enhance a third of a mile of Northside Drive between Cherokee Street and McLain Circle.
That $1.2 million project is being funded through the county’s Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax and comprises improvements to the street, drainage and School Street intersection along that part of Northside Drive, just to the east of Lake Acworth Drive.
“Currently the third of a mile from Northside Drive to McClain is very narrow due to the encroachment of the railroad tracks and the topography of the land,” project documents state, adding that the railroad crossing is “hazardous.”
“The offset intersection of School Street and the railroad crossing is also very awkward.”
Acworth expects the final design of the Northside Drive project to be finished in late 2020 and for construction to begin in the summer of 2021.
City Manager Brian Bulthuis told the MDJ the railroad crossing study and its recommendations will be included in the final Northside Drive project plan.
“We know there are some issues there,” he said of the School Street railroad crossing. “If you’re coming south on Northside Drive there’s kind of a big hill so we just wanted to, before we started looking at the whole project, do some preliminary work looking at that crossing so we’ve got some information for next year when we start designing the Northside Drive project.”
The crossing study will be funded through the Northside Drive project budget, he said.
Other action at the recent Acworth City Council meeting on Sept. 19 included the sale of four single-family home lots off Mitchell Hill Drive and Taylor Street.
The Council accepted the highest of two bids it received — $267,000 from Marietta-based development firm Fortress Builders — for the four parcels that were left over from a road widening and extension project, city documents show.
Bulthuis said the City widened Taylor Street and extended a road into the Mitchell Hill subdivision, which should be open in a few weeks.
“There was some land we had to acquire that’s now excess, we don’t need it,” he said.
The City subdivided the section into four single-family home lots but stipulated they must be sold together, Bulthuis said.
“Mitchell Hill Drive is a new road so there’s buildable land where there wasn’t before. They’ve done quite a bit of quality development up in this area.”
He said the money from the sale of the land will go back into the City’s SPLOST fund.
