ACWORTH – Over 10 years ago, Acworth was recognized by the National Civic League as an All-American City. Now, it’s received an even more exclusive recognition, by joining the All-American Cities Hall of Fame.
The news was formally announced by Mayor Tommy Allegood at Thursday’s meeting of the Acworth Business Association. The Hall of Fame honor is awarded to cities already recognized as All-American, who have worked toward “outstanding civic engagement initiatives.”
“We continued to invest in these programs, but also we expanded our investment in our community,” Allegood said. “Being named into the All-American City Hall of Fame is really representative of how we become this wonderful, inclusive community, creating programs making sure that we recognize every part of our community. It's really become the fabric of who we are … and we're so proud of each one of you.”
The National Civic League highlighted the city’s “equitable and inclusive” efforts to redevelop its historic Parkside District, while promoting its Black history. Those include Doyal Hill Park, opened last year and named for the city’s first Black alderman, the Acworth Community Center, the Acworth Art House, and historic Depot Park.
Acworth Police Officer Stanley Almon, a grandson of Doyal Hill, praised the city’s work in a pre-recorded video message.
“This park symbolizes so much,” Almon said. “The sculpture that’s been built in the park symbolizes the power and strength of our community, of our Black community, and everything that Doyal Hill stood for.”
The National Civic League said in a news release, “The City of Acworth, Georgia has a rich history, small-town feel, and a progressive approach to building community while preserving cultural integrity.”
As a Hall of Fame inductee, Acworth joins the cities of Marietta (class of 2020) and Decatur, which was announced as another 2021 inductee.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.