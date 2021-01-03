A woman was airlifted to Grady Hospital in Atlanta from Acworth on Saturday night after she was seriously injured in a hit-and-run, authorities say.
Officers responded to reports of a person stuck by a vehicle at the Valero gas station on North Main Street around 8:20 p.m., according to a release from Acworth police.
They said the victim, Katie Lambert, 27, of White, was in critical condition at the hospital.
“A description of the vehicle was given to surrounding agencies, the release states. “Emerson Police located the suspected vehicle and detained the occupants. Acworth Detectives questioned the individuals and charged Corbin Engler, 26, from Buchanan with Aggravated Assault, Aggravated Battery, Cruelty to Children (1st Degree), Hit and Run, and Reckless Driving.”
Engler remains in the Cobb jail without bond, detention center records show.
Those with information regarding the incident are asked to contact Acworth police at 770-974-1232.
