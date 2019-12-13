The Acworth Police Department is working to make Christmas a little brighter this year for some of its less fortunate families.
On Friday, Dec. 20, Acworth Police will host its annual Christmas Shoppe, an opportunity for local parents to come to the police department throughout the day and shop for for their families for free.
Parents are provided an invitation to the Christmas Shoppe by counselors at their children’s schools, according to Cpl. Youlanda McIntosh, a spokesperson for Acworth police.
McIntosh said the counselors, as well as local churches and businesses, help organize the event and collect toys and gifts. Participating businesses include Henry’s Louisiana Grill, Huey Luey’s in Acworth, the Acworth Community Center, Cobblestone Golf Course and St. Clare of Assisi Catholic Church, among others.
“We value making a difference in the community and hope we can provide several families with some holiday joy with all the donations that we have received,” McIntosh said. “All donations will benefit families right here in our city.”
The Christmas Shoppe is at the police department, 4440 Acworth Industrial Drive, on the last day of school.
The department is also accepting donations for children of all ages through Dec. 19. New, unwrapped gifts can be dropped off at the police department.
