Acworth police are seeking help from the public in identifying a man accused of committing armed robbery.
At 12:51 p.m. Thursday, a man produced a handgun and robbed a Walgreens on Lake Acworth Drive, police said.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact Detectives Wallace or Arnold at 770-974-1232.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.