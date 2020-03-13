A recidivist purse-snatcher who preys on old women as they shop for groceries is on the run, according to Acworth police who say they tried to arrest the suspect at a Walmart on Thursday.
De’Ondre Hutchins, 26, fled from Acworth police Thursday afternoon in a Honda Accord when officers were called to the Walmart at 3826 Cobb Parkway in Acworth, notified that a wanted suspect was there, Cpl. Youlanda McIntosh of the Acworth Police Department said in a news release Friday.
“After crashing the vehicle in an attempt to elude the police, Hutchins fled on foot,” McIntosh said. “Cobb police and Georgia State Patrol assisted in the search. Hutchins was able to elude police, thus avoiding capture.”
McIntosh said Hutchins is wanted by several other agencies as a known thief.
“He preys on elderly women who have placed their open purses in a shopping cart, leaving their wallets exposed,” she said. “When the opportunity presents itself, Hutchins snatches the wallet from the purse, or the whole purse, then vacates the premises.”
McIntosh said Hutchins typically visits Walmart stores between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m.
He is described as a black man, 5 feet 8 inches in height who usually wears dark colored clothing.
“He has warrants through several agencies in Georgia, and is also wanted in Florida and Alabama,” McIntosh said.
Anyone with information about this case is encouraged to contact the Acworth Police Department at 770-974-1232.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.