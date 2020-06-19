Acworth police say two people in a stolen car ripped an ATM from its foundation early Wednesday morning at a Walmart gas station off Cobb Parkway.
Officers responded to the location of the ATM at 3111 Cobb Parkway, less than a half-mile west of Blue Springs Road at about 3 a.m., according to Officer Stanley Almon, a spokesman for the police department.
Almon said witnesses reported hearing a crash and watching two people flee in a large pickup truck after they had pulled the PNC Bank ATM from the drive-thru station.
Shortly after officers arrived, they located a white 2005 Ford Super Duty in a nearby parking lot and confirmed that the vehicle had been stolen in Kennesaw earlier that evening.
When the MDJ visited the location on Friday, the ATM was still missing from its mounting.
An investigation into the case is ongoing. Anyone with information regarding this case is urged to contact the Acworth Police Department at 770-974-1232.
