ACWORTH — Outdoor-loving moms and their sons took to the woods Saturday to take in all of the nature, games and bonding to be had at the Mother-Son Camp Out, hosted by the Acworth Parks, Recreation, and Community Resources Department.
More than 100 people were expected to attend the event, which had been canceled for the last two years because of COVID-19.
The turnout was noticeable Saturday at the campground area overlooking Lake Allatoona at Proctor Landing Park as people worked to set up their tents in designated areas.
Moms connected with other moms, kids played around the trees and the lake, and plenty of bonding moments were shared around bonfires, night hikes, and story times.
"It's a great event to be at," said Eileen Mayorga of Kennesaw. "It's a great opportunity to also meet other moms and connect with other people in the area."
The Mother-Son Camp Out has been a staple in the Acworth community since the early 2000s, according to Jordan Gonzalez, recreation coordinator of youth programming with the rec department. The overnight event hosts moms and their sons under 13 years of age, giving them the chance to experience some outdoor fun away from the rest of the family.
The afternoon started with free time to do activities such as canoeing, fishing, arts and crafts, volleyball, and swimming. Food was provided by NorthStar Church, followed by a bonfire on the beach, where families had the opportunity to make s'mores. Once the sun set, the group embarked on a night hike along the park's trails.
"This is one of our favorite events that we do all year," Gonzalez said, who added the department will host a daddy-daughter date night in June.
