A motorcyclist was seriously injured in a wreck Sunday, according to Cobb Police.
Acworth's Todd Fabretti, 50, was driving a 2007 Harley Davidson FLSTN west on New Chastain Road just after 11 p.m. Sunday, police said. As he changed into the right turn lane while approaching Bells Ferry Road, he locked the rear brake, launching himself from the motorcycle.
Fabretti was taken to Wellstar Kennestone Hospital with a serious head injury.
The Cobb County Police Department's Selective Traffic Enforcement Program Unit is investigating. Anyone with information is encouraged to call investigators at 770-499-3987.
