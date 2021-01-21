A motorcyclist was seriously injured in a wreck Sunday, according to Cobb Police.

Acworth's Todd Fabretti, 50, was driving a 2007 Harley Davidson FLSTN west on New Chastain Road just after 11 p.m. Sunday, police said. As he changed into the right turn lane while approaching Bells Ferry Road, he locked the rear brake, launching himself from the motorcycle. 

Fabretti was taken to Wellstar Kennestone Hospital with a serious head injury.

The Cobb County Police Department's Selective Traffic Enforcement Program Unit is investigating. Anyone with information is encouraged to call investigators at 770-499-3987.

Support Local Journalism

Now, more than ever, residents need trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by purchasing a digital subscription. Your subscription will allow you unlimited access to important local news stories. Our mission is to keep our community informed and we appreciate your support.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.