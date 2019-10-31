ACWORTH — Mayor Tommy Allegood rattled off a list of upcoming and recently completed projects at a town hall this week: the North Cobb Regional Library, an expansion of Logan Farm Park and an extension of Lemon Street.
He was in the auditorium at the Acworth Community Center, which had opened only six months earlier. The center and those other projects all have something in common, he said: "We could never have built any of this without SPLOST."
Allegood told the crowd that the city has been transformed in recent years, and the 1% Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax that voters keep approving is a big reason why.
"There is not another tax revenue, maybe in the world, that has a better return on investment," the mayor said. "Our community would look different if it had not been for the SPLOST."
Allegood told the crowd they would be hearing a lot about SPLOST in the coming months, as city and county leaders work to put together a list of projects enticing enough for voters to approve.
County Chairman Mike Boyce has called for a November 2020 referendum to approve a new SPLOST cycle. If approved, the next 1% sales tax would activate at the start of 2022. Commissioners have not yet decided whether the tax would last for five years or six.
In talking up the town's good fortune, however, Allegood also mentioned several non-SPLOST projects, including a mixed-use neighborhood at the corner of Lemon Street and Southside Drive set to open in the fall of 2020. It will have a total of 30 townhomes and condominiums.
New restaurants and bars are in the works, too. Allegood shared a rendering of the Tap Town Tasting Emporium, which drew wows from the crowd. It will have 101 craft beers and is scheduled to open in the summer of 2020.
Also on tap: two new hotels, although their exact locations and opening dates have yet to be finalized, and an expansion of state Route 92.
"We have taken our city and transformed our city," Allegood boasted.
Toward the end of the meeting, he reminded attendees that municipal elections end Nov. 5, and asked whether there were any candidates in the crowd. Three city councilmen — Brett North, Albert "Butch" Price, and Gene Pugliese — stood and came to the front of the auditorium, where they gave potential voters a short pitch.
North and Price, in keeping with the night's theme, laid out a simple platform: we're here to stay the course.
