An Acworth man was sentenced Tuesday in Bartow County for 17 years on 13 charges of child sexual exploitation.
Adam Jeffrey McElyea of Acworth was arrested Dec. 23 after authorities found him to be in possession of images of children engaging in sexual acts, court records show.
McElyea, who pleaded guilty in a negotiated plea, is sentenced to serve five years of his sentence in prison and the remaining on probation, according to court records.
He had two bond hearings since December, but was denied bond both times, and his time served since then counts toward his five years to be incarcerated, a representative of the Bartow County district attorney's office said.
