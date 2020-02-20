A young Acworth man was seriously injured when ejected from his motorcycle during a vehicle collision in the northwest Cobb city on Wednesday, according to police.
Errol J. Simms, 23, was transported to Wellstar Kennestone Hospital in Marietta with serious injuries after the crash occurred just before 2 p.m. at the intersection of Cowan Road and Cowan Connector in Acworth, police said.
The driver of the other vehicle involved in the collision, 76-year-old Acworth resident Ludene G. Harris, was not seriously injured, according to a press release Thursday morning from Cobb County Police Department spokesman Sgt. Wayne Delk.
He said, per investigators, Simms was traveling southbound on Cowan Road, approaching the Cowan Connector intersection, when his Yamaha motorcycle collided with a Toyota Corolla being driven northbound on Cowan Road by Harris, who was turning left onto Cowan Connector.
“The two vehicles collided in the intersection, and the motorcyclist was ejected from the motorcycle," Delk said, adding that Cobb County police are assisting Acworth police in the investigation.
Anyone with information is asked to call investigators on 770-499-3987.
