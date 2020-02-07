An 85-year-old Acworth man was killed while riding his motorcycle on state Route 136 in Pickens County on the afternoon of Feb. 3.
Harold “Hal” Weeks was out on one of his regular pleasure rides on his beloved 2002 Honda Goldwing motorcycle Monday before meeting his girlfriend for dinner, said Rikka Fountain, his daughter-in-law.
“He was very active in the Goldwing group in Acworth, had a lot of friends in the motorcycle community there, and he was just taking a drive up to Jasper,” Fountain told the MDJ on Friday from her home in California. “He was going to come back down and meet his girlfriend for dinner but he never showed.”
According to a Pickens County crash report, Weeks was hit head-on by a 2015 Nissan passenger van being driven by 49-year-old Cumming resident Lori Carter around 1:30 p.m. on Feb. 3.
Carter was driving east on the highway, near the intersection of Ellijay Road, when she became distracted and didn’t realize a vehicle in front of her had come to a complete stop, the report states. Carter veered left but struck the stopped vehicle in front of her, a 2017 BMW SUV being driven by 50-year-old Jasper resident Amy Coleman, the report states.
Carter’s van then traveled into the westbound lane of the highway and collided head-on with Weeks as he was traveling west on his motorcycle, investigators said.
The crash was attended by Georgia State Patrol, according to a spokesman for the Pickens County Sheriff’s Office, who told the MDJ there had been no arrests in the case to date.
Carter is listed as the “suspect at fault” in the crash report, which does not list her as being injured in the collision.
Coleman, the SUV driver, took herself to the hospital, the report states.
Fountain said Weeks likely died immediately. He was transported from the crash scene to the hospital, but was declared deceased in the emergency room, she said. “We got the call from the coroner.”
Fountain said a celebration of Weeks’ life will be held in one of his favorite places — the Come-N-Get-It family restaurant in Marietta in coming weeks. His funeral services will be held at Georgia Funeral Care and Cremation Services Funeral Home on Main Street in Acworth on Feb. 23, after which Weeks’ interment will be at Mountain View Park Cemetery in Marietta, next to where his parents are buried.
Weeks was born in Acworth and grew up in Kennesaw, opposite the Southern Museum of Civil War and Locomotive History, Fountain said. He went to Pepperdine University in California, where he majored in history and later became an elementary school teacher.
After teaching for a couple of decades in southern California, Weeks took an early retirement and returned to Acworth, where he built his “dream house” and had a construction contracting company, Fountain said.
Weeks is survived by his son, Bradley Weeks, and his grandsons aged 13 and 9, the children of Bradley Weeks and Rikka Fountain.
