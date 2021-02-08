An Acworth man died Friday in a single-vehicle crash on Mars Hill Road in Acworth, police report.
Cobb Police say 70-year-old William J. Schirrmacher was driving a Nissan Frontier pickup truck on Mars Hill Road near Giles Road Friday morning. While following a leftward curve in the road, Schirrmacher's truck drifted off the road around 10:54 a.m. The truck traveled across a lawn and came to a stop in a creek bed.
Schirrmacher was pronounced dead at the scene. Police say they have not determined why the truck left the roadway.
Cobb Police are investigating the cause of the collision. Investigators ask that anyone with information about the crash contact 770-499-3987.
