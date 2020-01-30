An Acworth man has been sentenced to 50 years in prison for violent sexual acts he filmed against a woman he met on a dating app, the Cobb District Attorney’s office says.
Darryl Joseph Clark, 38, strangled the woman and forced her to perform oral sex inside his hotel room at Hometowne Lodge on Baker Road in Acworth on July 5, 2017, records show.
The victim had to take a year off work because she was so terrorized, experiencing nightmares and flashbacks, the DA’s office said in a news release Thursday.
Nurses testified in the case that the victim suffered bruising on her neck and chest, as well as bleeding in both eyes, in the days following the attack, and this was indicative of strangulation with significant force.
Acworth police said the victim thought she was going to die.
According to the Cobb DA’s office, the woman connected with Clark through a dating app and they first met on July 4, 2017, in public.
“When Clark asked her to come into his apartment, she declined, but agreed to see him the next day,” the DA’s office said.
On July 5, 2017, the woman went to Clark’s hotel room. She tried to leave when he made physical contact, the DA’s office said.
That’s when Clark pushed her down, strangled her and then forced her to perform oral sex, which he filmed in an effort to blackmail her so she wouldn’t tell authorities, per the DA’s office.
Clark was convicted of aggravated sodomy and aggravated assault (strangulation) by a Cobb jury earlier this month.
The DA’s office said jurors heard testimony from Clark’s ex-girlfriend, who said he also strangled her and forced her to perform oral sex numerous times while they were in a relationship.
“She testified that Clark reacted violently when he was turned down for sex, and that she had to take out a protective order against him,” the news release stated.
Clark was sentenced to 50 years in prison and lifetime probation by Cobb Superior Court Judge LaTain Kell on Tuesday. Clark will be a registered sex offender if ever released from custody, the DA’s office said.
He has remained in the Cobb jail for 930 days since his arrest on July 14, 2017, and will get credit for time served.
Assistant District Attorney Drew Healy said Clark viewed women as objects, expected them to give him sex and was willing to use threats and violence to get what he wanted.
“Thanks to his victims being willing to come forward, this repeated predator will not be able to victimize any other women,” Healy said.
Judge Kell addressed the victim in court, describing her as strong, courageous and “very believable.”
