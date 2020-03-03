An Acworth man spent the past five months pretending to be a 16-year-old so he could have a sexual online relationship with a 14-year-old girl, police say.
Billy Jack Daniels Calhoun, 28, pretended to be 16-year-old “Zachary” while chatting with the teen online and through various social media platforms and phone applications, according to arrest warrants.
Calhoun even went to the girl’s school and home multiple times, pretending to be “Zachary’s uncle,” warrants state.
Police said Calhoun picked up the 14-year-old girl from Cooper Middle School in Austell around 5:30 p.m. on Feb. 24 without permission from her parents or school staff.
His warrants state the online relationship with the girl, which was sexually explicit, started on Oct. 1, 2019.
“Upon going through said victim’s phone, it was discovered their conversations were sexually explicit in text and through video,” police said.
Calhoun was arrested by Cobb police just after midnight on Feb. 25 and booked into the Cobb County jail, where he remains without bond facing six felonies and two misdemeanors, records show.
“Said accused admitted to being “Zachary” throughout their whole time conversing and admitted he knew said victim was fourteen years old,” Calhoun’s warrants state.
In respect to Calhoun’s online relationship with the girl, which occurred at a Powder Springs address, per warrants, he is charged with six felony counts of sexual exploitation of a child, for which he is denied bond.
Calhoun faces misdemeanor charges of interfering with custody and causing a child to be in need of services, in relation to taking the girl from school without permission, records show. On those charges, he is subject to a $10,000 bond.
