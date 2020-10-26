An Acworth man suffered serious injuries and is in critical condition after his car went airborne in west Cobb early Monday morning, police said.
Eric Payton, 47, was driving a silver Infiniti FX35 north on Acworth Dallas Highway at about 1 a.m. Monday. After driving north of the intersection with Picketts Ridge, Payton drove out of his lane and off the roadway. According to Cobb Police, Payton’s car collided with a concrete curb, flew into the air and crashed into the woods on the west side of the highway.
The uncontrolled Infiniti crashed into several trees and settled on its roof.
Payton was brought to WellStar Kennestone with serious injuries. He is listed in critical condition, police said.
Cobb police are investigating the crash, and they call on anyone with information to contact investigators at 770-499-3987.
