An Acworth man is accused of having a sexual relationship with a teenage girl over the summer of 2017 when she was 13 years old.
Jacob Taylor Majors, 26, was arrested by Cobb police on Feb. 25 on two felony counts of aggravated child molestation and two felony counts of child molestation, per his arrest warrant and jail record.
Police said the victim, who is now 15 years old, stated in a forensic interview that she engaged in sexual activity with Majors at a Kennesaw home between June 1 and Sept. 30 in 2017, detailing multiple incidents.
“Said victim provided sensory details surrounding the incidents,” police said in Major’s warrant.
Majors is in custody without bond on the four felony charges, his jail record shows.
