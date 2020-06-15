An Acworth man was arrested Saturday after police say they found him unresponsive, smelling of alcohol and in possession of suspected cocaine in a grassy area near his idling car.
Christian Herrera, 22, was arrested when officers found him lying near an unoccupied and idling 2017 Honda Accord in a gas station parking lot, according to Officer Stanley Alman, a spokesman for the Acworth Police Department.
Officers reported finding the car in reverse but with the emergency brake on and windows down at the QT at the corner of Cobb Parkway and Lake Acworth Drive. Inside the vehicle was a loaded handgun in plain view, police say.
Herrera was found lying unresponsive behind the business.
"A strong odor of alcoholic beverage was noticed coming from Herrera as medical aid was being rendered and when he became conscious," a news release from the police said. "Officers also observed a small black metal pill bottle on Herrera’s keychain. The bottle contained a clear plastic vial with an off-white powdery substance. The substance was field tested, and the results indicated positive for cocaine."
Herrera confirmed that he was the driver and owner of the Honda and had driven from Atlanta. He is charged with felony possession of cocaine and misdemeanor public intoxication and was released from jail shortly after his arrest on a bond of $1,000, jail records show.
Police say the suspected cocaine is being sent to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation crime lab for confirmation.
Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact the Acworth Police Department at 770-974-1232.
