An Acworth man is accused of setting fire to his Cadillac and his brother’s Hummer, while the vehicles were at a Marietta car servicing business, then claiming insurance for both.
Police say Timothy Daniel Coots, 35, started a fire inside his 2011 Cadillac while it was parked at Joker’s Audio, at 2925 Canton Road, about four feet from his brother’s 2006 Hummer.
Both vehicles were insured by Coots’ brother, the Aug. 9 arrest warrant states.
“Both vehicle losses were involved in subsequent insurance claims with State Farm Insurance,” the warrant states.
Coots was arrested Monday night by Cobb County Sheriff’s deputies and transferred from the Cherokee County jail to the Cobb jail, where he spent a few hours before being released on a $15,000 bond around 4 a.m. Tuesday, jail records show.
Coots is charged with arson in the first degree, insurance fraud and giving a false statement.
Police say he lied about being at the car servicing store when the fire started, between 12:05 a.m. and 12:15 a.m. on April 16.
“He’s on video present when the fire was started,” Coots’ arrest warrant states.
Coots’ brother is not currently subject to criminal charges in relation to the incident, records show.
Cobb fire investigators are still on the case and ask anyone with information about the fire to call 770-499-3869.
