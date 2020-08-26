A 32-year-old Acworth man was arrested the same day police say he killed a man with multiple gunshots.
Brian Lee Parker, 32, of Acworth, is accused of shooting a rifle eight times at Zachary Shaw, striking him "several times" in the early morning hours of Aug. 16 at a home on Willow Street off Highway 92 in Acworth, per his arrest warrant. Shaw died of his injuries.
Parker faces charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and felony murder. He was arrested and booked into the Cobb County jail, jail records show. He remains in custody without bond.
