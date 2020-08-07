A man has been charged with aggravated battery after biting a woman’s face during a traffic dispute, police say.
Nahjel Williams, 19, of Acworth got into a “scuffle” with a woman over his speeding in a parking lot near Kennesaw, per his arrest warrant.
Police said he bit the woman’s face, “removing the flesh and fatty tissue,” leaving a two-inch bite, and fled the scene.
Williams was arrested Wednesday, and booked into the Cobb County jail, and released Friday on a $7,500 bond, jail records show.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.