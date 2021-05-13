May 13—The suspects in the May 6 robbery of a jewelry store at Town Center mall took $350,000 in Rolex watches, police report. According to a warrant filed for the arrest of Marquavis Wilson, 24, he and two other suspects — both still at-large — robbed A&M Custom Jewelry at gunpoint at 3:18 p.m. last Wednesday. Wilson, wielding a black semiautomatic pistol, according to the warrant, pointed ...