Police say a liquor store clerk was shot during an armed robbery at an Acworth store Wednesday night, and they don't yet have a suspect.

Cobb County Police officers responded at around 9:35 p.m. to a call of a person shot at the Bottle Shop liquor store at 2557 Baker Road to find the store’s clerk, Kaushik Govani, 55, with a gunshot wound, according to Sgt. Wayne Delk, a spokesman for the police department.

Kaushik was transported to Wellstar Kennestone Hospital, and his condition is not known, Delk said.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Cobb County Police Department at 770-499-3945.

