KENNESAW — If you build trails, they will come. To Acworth, at least.
This week, Acworth Mayor Tommy Allegood and Kennesaw Mayor Derek Easterling shared the latest on their growing downtowns. Allegood attributed much of that growth to the city's investment in amenities like parks and trails.
"All of you have different reasons as to why you live exactly where you live," Allegood told attendees of the Northwest Cobb Area Council of the Cobb Chamber of Commerce meeting. "But for us, one of those important components to quality life was building recreational opportunities. ... So many of the investments and things that are going on in our communities have to do, and are centered in, and are connecting to, parks, walking trails and exercise."
Most notably, the city purchased swampland beside downtown and converted it to Logan Farm Park, the mayor said, making the city's downtown a more attractive place for businesses and developers.
Kennesaw has also grown substantially in recent years. After rattling off a list of recently-approved residential developments, Mayor Derek Easterling estimated some $700 million to $800 million in "private capital investment (is) happening right now in the city of Kennesaw."
The city, like others in Cobb, is also set to receive millions in public investment in the coming years. A recently passed special purpose local option sales tax will fund a new $8.5 million public safety facility that will house the city’s police department, 911 staff and emergency operations department.
The tax will also add parking, an amphitheater and a festival area to Depot Park at a cost of $6 million and a multi-sport court and a gymnastics center to the under-construction recreation center at a cost of $3 million, with another $3 million coming from the county.
Construction of the first phase of that recreation center could end as soon as December, Easterling said.
When it opens, the 42,000-square-foot recreation center will boast "three basketball courts, wrap around track (and) multiple rooms for whatever," Easterling said. "It's a beautiful facility. You know, we're using those SPLOST dollars that we worked so hard for, we're putting (them) to use for the people that live here."
