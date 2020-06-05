The Acworth Board of Aldermen on Thursday passed unanimously a resolution condemning racism, making it the second city governing body in Cobb to do so.
Smyrna City Council passed a similar resolution on Monday, and the Cobb County Board of Commissioners will consider one at a meeting on Tuesday.
Acworth's approval of the resolution came after Mayor Tommy Allegood participated in an online forum on racism and policing on Tuesday afternoon. Others who participated in the virtual panel organized by Cobb Commissioner Lisa Cupid included Cobb lawmakers, public safety officials, other mayors of Cobb cities and members of the Cobb school board.
During that forum, state Rep. David Wilkerson, D–Powder Springs, implored other city governments to follow Smyrna's lead in passing the resolution. He also asked that city governments pass a resolution in support of the Georgia hate crimes bill making its way through the General Assembly.
Representatives from Marietta and Acworth committed on the spot to passing the anti-racism resolutions in the coming days.
Allegood said Friday his city was already working up a resolution when it made that commitment during the Tuesday forum. He said the sadness in the Acworth community surrounding the death of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police has been consistent with the sadness and anger that has sparked protests across the country.
Allegood called Floyd's death tragic and embarrassing.
He said the resolution was about reaching out to "console our community and to help to heal and unify our community."
"We want every single person in our community to know that, in our city, we're going to stand up against racism, and we're going to do everything we can to tear away the prejudices that are out there," Allegood said. "That's part of our community healing. That's part of unifying America."
