A city of Austell team prepares for the start of the race at Acworth-Cobb Dragon Boat Festival at Lake Acworth on May 6. Teams from surrounding organizations and businesses competed in multiple heats, all to support Loving Arms Cancer Research.
ACWORTH — Cobb Countians came out to paddle for a good cause this month.
Teams from companies and local governments raced against each other in the 6th annual Acworth-Cobb Dragon Boat Race and Festival, which benefits cancer patients in metro Atlanta, including the Marietta nonprofit Loving Arms Cancer Outreach.
The festival raised more than $40,000 in its first five years, according to organizers.
Colorful, 40-foot-long boats with decorative dragon heads and tails glided across Lake Acworth. Teams consisted of 20 paddlers, a drummer and a steersperson. Among the participants were employees of the cities of Acworth and Austell, Northside Hospital and J.E. Dunn Construction.
Dragon boat racing originated more than 2,000 years ago in China.
