ACWORTH — Acworth officials say the city hopes to schedule a flashy opening for its four-story pedestrian bridge at the corner of Lemon Street and Main Street downtown sometime next week, pending the outcome of a Monday inspection.
Once the $2.4 million bridge, which includes a handicap elevator, passes the fire marshal’s final inspection, the city will be able to set an opening date in stone and celebrate with the community under multicolored lights, said City Manager Brian Bulthuis.
“We’ve got LED lights on it. So what we’ll do is a little bit of a lighting ceremony,” he said.
The 28-foot bridge was constructed as part of the city’s $9 million downtown revitalization, which includes 450 acres of redevelopment across the historic community, Bulthuis said.
The revitalization, which has been completed in phases, includes the recently opened $900,000 train depot and interactive history center, as well as various road improvements and relocations and additional parking, Bulthuis said.
The city manager said the pedestrian bridge ties the revitalization project together by connecting the downtown area on both sides of the railroad tracks.
“One of the issues that we had was that the train — because we have double tracks — parks in the center of town and blocks pedestrian traffic,” Bulthuis said, adding that the bridge also traverses Northside Drive and empties pedestrians into a parking lot.
Separate projects recently completed in downtown Acworth include the opening of an $11 million community center and the $3.5 million Logan Farm Park.
Mayor Tommy Allegood said the pedestrian bridge is the culmination of more than a decade of planning for a better downtown Acworth.
“Our elected team is so excited. This is the final project that brings together all the quality-of-life projects in downtown,” Allegood said.
The mayor said the city will have a traditional ribbon cutting for the bridge, as well as its light show, which he said the city is aiming to schedule for Thursday evening.
“We know our community’s excited, and we want everybody to come out and celebrate and walk across the pedestrian bridge,” he said.
