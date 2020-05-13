The Acworth Farmers Market will be open again for locally grown produce and other items in June.
The farmers market is located at Logan Farm Park, 4405 Cherokee Street in Acworth, and will be open 8 a.m. to noon Fridays from June 5 to Oct. 30.
Vendors will be selling a variety of Georgia-grown vegetables, eggs, cheese, bedding plants, fresh-baked bread, pies, cakes, honey and jams.
The Acworth Farmer’s Market is hosted by Visit Acworth and the Acworth Parks, Recreation and Community Resource Department, and sponsored by the Acworth Downtown Development Authority. For more information on being a vendor or for questions about the market, call 770-917-1234.
