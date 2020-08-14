ACWORTH — Even when the seasons change and the temperature dips this fall, lovers of local produce and crafts will have access to regional goods.
The Acworth Farmers Market will extend its season through Nov. 20 this year, according to Market Manager Tina Rhoades. The market, which delayed opening to June from its usual launch in April because of the coronavirus, will welcome an assortment of locally sourced foods, produce, crafts and other goods as vendor stands remain open until the week before Thanksgiving.
“We normally run through the end of October,” Rhoades said. “This year, because of that whole COVID thing, we’re actually going to extend the market season through Nov. 20.”
The market, open on Friday mornings from 8 a.m. to noon, typically features about 25 to 40 vendors, Rhoades said. The vendors are all independent contractors and can choose which weeks they want to set up shop.
Maria Starr, who makes and sells pottery, was among the vendors selling products at the market Friday morning.
“Over here it’s been steady but really good,” Starr said of business at the market. “It’s been really nice. We’ve been growing a lot.”
Starr said the location at Logan Farm Park on Cherokee Street has been great for welcoming customers. According to the market manager, hundreds of customers visit the vendors weekly.
“Customer-wise, we usually have a few hundred come through each week,” Rhoades said. “That can vary based on weather … and the season.”
Rhoades thinks that the virus has encouraged people to “shop local.” Despite the late start to the season, sales and attendance at the market are up compared to past years.
“I think that is, unfortunately and fortunately, due to COVID,” Rhoades said of the increased foot traffic. “We’re seeing a lot more people here at the market.”
The market manager touted the market’s safety, saying the food and produce available from the vendors goes through less handling than goods available at a grocery store. All vendors are required to wear face coverings, and the outdoor market emphasizes social distancing.
The products available at the market will change as it stays open through late November. Rhoades said vegetable quantities will decrease, but vendors will still be around to sell nuts, cheeses, meats, coffee and more. Starting next week and running through the end of the season, the market will offer local apples.
“It’s just a small-town market with a lot of diversity that a lot of the other markets don’t have," Rhoades said.
