A staff member at Acworth Elementary School tested positive for COVID-19, Cobb County School District officials said Thursday.
The school, located in northwest Cobb, remains open to faculty and staff.
“Acworth Elementary is not closed as teachers continue to teach remotely and students continue to learn remotely,” district spokesperson Eric Rauch said in a statement to the MDJ. “While a staff member did test positive, the school building is not closed.”
Rauch said the district followed public health protocols and fully cleaned the building. He said the Department of Public Health has notified staff members “who have been directly impacted.”
Cobb County School District has reported 156 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in students or staff since July 1. The district will update the total number weekly, Rauch said.
The district’s current case count is available online through the district’s website at cobblearningeverywhere.com/cases.
The district does not disclose identities of positive COVID-19 cases.
“To protect the medical privacy of those involved, based on instruction provided by the Cobb and Douglas Public Health Department, and in compliance with Federal and state medical and privacy laws, we cannot be more specific with this information,” the district said on its website.
