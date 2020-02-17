An Acworth woman accused of leaving her pet dog in her car for over four hours outside a Target store in the middle of summer has been indicted by a grand jury on a felony charge of aggravated cruelty to animals.
Tanya Lee Kuhlman was arrested on the day of the incident, July 20, 2019, and booked into the Cobb County jail, records show. She was indicted in Cobb Superior Court on Feb. 13.
According to Acworth police, Kuhlman left her yellow Labrador mixed breed dog in the back seat of her black Toyota SUV outside the Target at 3378 Cobb Parkway in south Acworth between midday and 4:30 p.m. on July 20, 2019.
In Kuhlman’s arrest warrant, Acworth Officer Patrick Kud said he and other officers were called to the scene, where they found the dog unconscious in the back of the car, but Kuhlman couldn’t be located.
“The canine appeared in distress,” Kud said. “I made the decision to force entry and try to administer aid to the stricken animal.”
A sergeant rushed the dog to the nearest animal hospital, Lake City Animal Hospital, about 1.5 miles down Cobb Parkway, and that’s where the dog was pronounced dead, the warrant shows.
Police said Kuhlman is the registered owner of the vehicle the dog was found in, she claimed ownership of the dog when speaking with officers, and she had her name and phone number on the dog’s collar.
“Video was recovered showing the vehicle was in the parking lot for more than four hours,” police said.
Kuhlman was subject to a $10,000 bond order on the single charge of aggravated cruelty to animals, records show.
