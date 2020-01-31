Each year, historic preservation group Cobb Landmarks awards individuals, businesses and public or private groups that have made a significant contribution to the preservation of the county's history.
"Oftentimes it's the preservation losses that gain the most attention," said Cobb Landmarks Executive Director Trevor Beemon. "These annual awards are a way for us to shine a light on some of the great preservation work that's taken place in the community each year — work that might otherwise go unnoticed. It's a way for us to say to local governments, business owners, and individuals ‘We see you. We see your efforts and we appreciate you.’"
This year’s awards ceremony took place at the William Root House Museum & Garden and featured a wide array of cities and individuals.
Acworth Depot - City of Acworth
Acworth Mayor Tommy Allegood and Save Acworth History Foundation Vice President Mack Turner were on hand to accept an award on behalf of Acworth Depot.
During the 1970s, the depot was sold and moved from its original location, Beemon said. Over the years, the building deteriorated due to neglect. In 2012, Turner led a citizen effort to move the depot back in place and restore it. That group became the Save Acworth History Foundation.
Unable to use the original depot building because of legal issues, the foundation partnered with the city to construct a new depot building, which opened in 2019. The depot, which sits in a downtown park on Main Street near Lemon Street, contains a museum with exhibits about the community and its history.
Green Meadows Farmhouse - Cobb County
Last year saw the rehabilitation of a circa 1845 farmhouse on the 112-acre Green Meadows Preserve near The Avenue West Cobb.
Commissioner Keli Gambrill, project manager Tom Bills and parks director Jimmy Gisi accepted an award for the project, which was part of a 2016 Cobb PARKS SPLOST project. The home was originally part of a 400-acre plantation owned by William and Piety Green.
Cobb PARKS decided to rehabilitate the structure by removing later additions and preserving the main house. The overall approach was to preserve and use the original materials when possible, or to replace deteriorated materials with like species, dimensions and manufacture.
Removal of modern materials and finishes frequently revealed remnants of earlier structural features which were left exposed for educational purposes, Beemon said. Green Meadows Preserve is open to the public as a park with educational gardens managed by the Cobb County Master Gardeners.
McCollum-Powell House – Danielle and Bryan Musolf
Homeowners Danielle and Bryan Musolf purchased this historic home near Marietta Square in 2017 after it had been used as office space and law offices for decades.
This home is believed to have been built for Dr. John Davis McCollum in the early 1900s. Locals recall the vestibule in the foyer of the house being used to store the caskets of deceased patients before funerals were arranged.
Beemon said the two well deserved the award for bringing the old house back to its former glory.
“No strangers to rehabbing historic homes, the couple took on an extensive renovation, restoring the home to its original beauty and converting it back to residential use,” he said.
Smyrna History Museum – City of Smyrna
In 2017, the city of Smyrna entered into an agreement with the Smyrna Historical and Genealogical Society and former Mayor Harold Smith to take over the collections and management for the city museum. The Smyrna Historical Society was established in 2018 to support the endeavor.
Late last year, the museum was reopened to the public after an extensive renovation that began in 2018. Since its renovation the museum has encouraged further community engagement with the city's history and has created an educational space for children and families to enjoy, Beemon said.
“The preservation of Smyrna's history can be attributed to former Mayor Harold Smith, along with his wife, Betty Smith, who created the Smyrna Historical and Genealogical Society and opened the first Smyrna History Museum in 1992,” Beemon said.
The museum is located in the heart of Smyrna in a 1999 replica of the city’s 1910 train depot, which was demolished in 1959.
Museum director Jennie Eldredge, Mayor Derek Norton and Councilman Corkey Welch accepted the award.
Norton said the museum has proven popular with history buffs and youngsters.
“I think it has established a foundation for interest in Smyrna’s history for new residents and student groups. There’s something there for all ages, and it really showcases all facets of the city’s history.”
Skip Harper / Fortress Builders
Marietta-based Fortress Builders and owner and managing member Skip Harper were awarded for their pro-bono work on the Root House visitor center and Cobb Landmarks headquarters.
The project involved delivering a circa 1830 875-square-foot antebellum cabin known as the Manning cabin to Marietta from Powder Springs in 2018, and construction on the property finished last year.
“The adaptive reuse of the circa 1830 Manning Cabin along with the integration of architectural salvage from the circa 1920 Fowler Mansion took an enormous amount of effort and care,” Beemon said. “Skip and his team went above and beyond to ensure our new facility functions for modern commercial use while still honoring the architecture and period finishes of the nearby William Root House.”
Harper said the build was like nothing he had worked on before, but ended up being a very satisfying project.
“I thought the designer did a great job and the architect did a great job of merging those two historic periods together to make it flow and look rather natural, so it was just a great collaborative effort,” he said.
Volunteers of the Year: Amanda Seals & Stace Huff
A native of Marietta, Seals lives off the Square with her husband, Paul, and daughter, Trinity. She is a senior manager in the Office of Policy and Government Relations for professional services company Deloitte.
Prior to moving to the private sector, she worked for 20 years in state government in both the executive and legislative branches, as well as for Kennesaw State University.
A dedicated volunteer, she is the past president of the Junior League of Cobb-Marietta, a graduate of the Leadership Cobb Class of 2018, member of the Leadership Cobb Alumni Association, an active alumna and Fanning Fellow with Leadership Georgia, a board member and marketing chair for the Georgia Metropolitan Dance Theatre and second vice president of the Alumni Association for Young Harris College.
Stace Huff is a native of Marietta and a 1990 graduate of Marietta High School. She is a licensed professional counselor with an office right off the Marietta Square.
She has been practicing for over 18 years and works with adolescents and adults to work through depression, anxiety, trauma and marriage and relationship issues. Huff is an active member of the Marietta Touchdown Club, where she works to support the team and student athletes, and she has worked for the Marietta Pilgrimage Home Tour since her college days. She loves the Marietta community and is passionate about historical preservation.
Huff currently lives in Marietta with her husband Vince and son Alec.
