An Acworth child care center is closed for cleaning after a teacher tested positive for coronavirus, according to the Georgia Department of Early Care and Learning.
The department issued a statement late Monday, attributed to its commissioner Amy Jacobs, confirming it received notice Monday from Childcare Network at 4833 Baker Grove Road in Acworth that one of its teachers had tested positive and as a result the center will be closed Tuesday and Wednesday “while they assess the situation and the building undergoes a full deep cleaning.”
“Childcare Network followed the correct procedure in responding to this situation, by immediately contacting their local health department, who alerted the Georgia Department of Public Health, and notifying all parents of the situation on Monday,” Jacobs stated on behalf of the state department. “The decision to close this facility is a decision entirely up to the child care provider, and not mandated by DECAL (Georgia Department of Early Care and Learning) or the Georgia Department of Public Health, which is currently in its exposure investigation phase working with all children and families affected.”
Gov. Brian Kemp confirmed late Monday five more presumptive cases of coronavirus in Georgia, including one in Cobb.
“The individuals are hospitalized, and the sources of their infections are unknown,” he said.
The total number of confirmed cases in Georgia late Monday was six, including one Cobb resident who went into isolation at home after returning from Italy, a country subject to the highest federal travel warning. That case was publicly confirmed Saturday.
In addition to Georgia’s six confirmed coronavirus cases, there were 11 presumptive positive cases in the state, pending confirmation by the Centers for Disease Prevention and Control, which is analyzing definitive tests.
Those 11 presumptive cases include three Cobb County residents.
In Marietta, 34 Georgians and other Southeast residents are also being quarantined and tested for coronavirus at Dobbins Air Reserve Base, having been on a cruise ship where 21 people on board, including 19 crew, were confirmed to have it.
Kemp maintains there is no reason for residents to panic, as the risk to Georgians and Americans in general remains low.
But all federal, state and local health agencies continue to advise people to stay home if they’re sick, avoid contact with sick people, wash hands thoroughly and regularly, and avoid touching their face.
So far coronavirus has been deadly to elderly people, predominantly those with underlying health issues and/or a weak immune system, according to federal and state health officials.
Georgia's confirmed coronavirus cases (6)
• Fulton County: 3
• Cobb County: 1
• Floyd County: 1
• Polk County: 1
Georgia's presumptive positive cases (11)
• Cobb County: 3
• Fulton County: 2
• Fayette County: 1
• DeKalb County: 2
• Gwinnett County: 2
• Cherokee County: 1
Basic prevention measures
• Wash your hands often with soap and warm water for at least 20 seconds.
• If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.
• Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands.
• Avoid close contact with people who are sick.
• Stay home when you are sick.
• Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.
• Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.
• If you have recently traveled to areas where there are ongoing outbreaks of coronavirus and you develop fever with cough and shortness of breath within 14 days of your travel, or if you have had contact with someone who is suspected to have coronavirus, stay home and call your healthcare provider or local health department right away. Be sure to call before going to a doctor’s office, emergency room, or urgent care center and tell them about your recent travel and symptoms.
For information about coronavirus visit dph.georgia.gov/novelcoronavirus or cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/about/index.html.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.