Acworth residents have a chance to experience what policing in their community is all about, by participating in the 20th annual citizen's academy of the Acworth Police Department.
The academy, 12 weeks of Monday night classes, is starting for another year on Monday and will run through mid-May.
Cpl. Youlanda McIntosh, of Acworth police, said residents can download an application for the citizen's academy from the police department’s website and mail or fax it, once completed, to the department. Applications can also be picked up and turned in at the Acworth police station, she said.
Only those aged 18 and older can participate, and applicants must submit to a background screening.
The academy will be held each Monday from 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m., except for one week during spring break.
Over the course of the 12-week program participants will interact with police officers, receive a basic understanding of the operations of the Acworth Police Department, and learn more about law enforcement in general, McIntosh said.
“Upon completion of the course, graduates will be afforded the experience of a ride along with officers during a tour of duty,” she said in a recent press release, adding that all classes will be held at the Acworth Police Department, with a few field trips included.
Those who don’t live in Acworth but want to participate can be sponsored for the academy by a city business owner, an academy graduate, or an Acworth police officer.
The classes are free, but space is limited.
The Acworth Police Department is located at 4440 Acworth Industrial Drive. The fax number to the department is 678-801-4059. For more information email McIntosh at ymcintosh@acworth.org.
