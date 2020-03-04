An Acworth man accused of molesting a 14-year-old girl in Cobb County is also subject to a no-contact order for a girl in North Carolina, the MDJ has learned.
Billy Jack Daniels Calhoun, 28, is in the Cobb County jail without bond on charges relating to his alleged relationship with a Cobb middle school student, records show.
Calhoun is also barred from contacting a North Carolina 13-year-old, per documents filed in the Brunswick County Superior Court on Feb. 13.
The no-contact order, for stalking or non-consensual conduct, states that Calhoun committed unlawful acts against the girl, whom he must cease stalking, harassing and contacting in any way.
The girl’s mother contacted the MDJ Tuesday after the story of Calhoun’s Cobb case was published online. She said her daughter was contacted online and sent a diamond necklace before receiving threats.
“We feel safer knowing he is in jail,” the mother told the MDJ.
Records show Calhoun has a history of similar offending, as alleged by authorities.
Current Cobb case
Calhoun spent the past five months pretending to be a 16-year-old called Zachary so he could have a sexual online relationship with a 14-year-old girl, Cobb police claim.
Calhoun chatted with the teen online and through various social media platforms and phone applications, and even went to the girl’s school and home multiple times, pretending to be “Zachary’s uncle,” warrants state.
Police said Calhoun picked up the 14-year-old girl from Cooper Middle School in Austell around 5:30 p.m. on Feb. 24 without permission from her parents or school staff.
His online relationship with the girl, which was sexually explicit, started on Oct. 1, 2019, records show.
“Upon going through said victim’s phone, it was discovered their conversations were sexually explicit in text and through video,” police said.
Calhoun was arrested by Cobb police just after midnight on Feb. 25 and booked into the Cobb County jail, where he remains without bond facing six felonies and two misdemeanors in the case, per his jail record.
“Said accused admitted to being ‘Zachary’ throughout their whole time conversing and admitted he knew said victim was fourteen years old,” warrants state.
The online communication occurred at a Powder Springs address, said police, who charged Calhoun with six felony counts of sexual exploitation of a child, for which he is denied bond.
Calhoun also faces misdemeanor charges of interfering with custody and causing a child to be in need of services, in relation to taking the girl from school without permission, records show. On those charges, he is subject to a $10,000 bond.
2010 Cobb case
Warrants show Calhoun was also charged in a separate case in Cobb County in 2010, accused at the time of stealing a female victim’s clothing, leaving her multiple messages of a sexual nature, and writing and drawing obscene sexual material on photographs and papers that he left for children to find in a church classroom.
Police said this occurred at 4385 Lower Roswell Road in east Cobb, the location of the Mt. Bethel United Methodist Church and Christian Academy, between July 2009 and January 2010.
Per warrants, Calhoun took a female victim’s underwear, shorts, shirts and a sock from her office at the church complex, “for his personal pleasure,” and also left four voice messages for her at the church, which were sexually explicit in nature and unwelcome.
Police said Calhoun also wrote and drew sexually explicit things on pieces of paper and photographs, depicting sex with children, and left them for children to find. Some material was placed “on a movie cart used at the church school, within a classroom,” and other material was placed inside a female child’s locker, per warrants.
Calhoun was taken into custody in February 2010 on misdemeanor charges of theft by taking, stalking, harassing, distributing obscene material and criminal trespass/damage, his warrant shows. He was bonded out on $35,000, per court documents.
The case was transferred from the Cobb Magistrate Court to Cobb State Court in February 2010, but there is no public record of what happened after that.
