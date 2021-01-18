ACWORTH — A smaller than normal, but dedicated group of about 50 people marched on a chilly Monday morning to commemorate the life and legacy of Martin Luther King Jr.
Acworth leaders and residents met at the city’s Roberts School Community and Education Center and walked a half-mile stretch in a unity march to the Acworth Community Center. There, Earnest Davis, creative director of e3 Creative in Atlanta and the host of “Real Money Real Talk” on the 91.9 FM radio station, called attendees to use their gifts to serve others.
“Life's most persistent and urgent question is: 'What are you doing for others?” is among King’s famous sayings, and the holiday marking his birthday is designated a day of service. Davis called the audience to find ways to help others and do it today, not putting it off for some future date.
“You are uniquely qualified to do what you’ve been assigned to do,” he said, adding that everyone is in a position to make a difference in peoples’ lives.
Davis said that King’s work is not finished.
“We're reminded that a nation rising up and living out the true meaning of its creed, the idea that we hold these truths to be self-evident that all men and women are created equal. (Those are) powerful, great intentions," he said. “Here's what Dr. King understood, and here's what we must understand: We're all in the same boat. Since we all know we're in the same boat, why not make this ship a friendship, a partnership, an opportunity where everyone gets to look into the eyes of the other person, that's next to them and across from them, and not notice initially their differences, not notice initially their gaps, their shortcomings, but to look at each other from the noble idea that I am because you are, and you are because I am. Or better yet, maybe you're not because I am not. And I'm not because you are not. See, we're extremely connected in every way there is.”
Ben Nganga and Lisa Thiongo, members of Acworth Achievers, a city youth mentoring and service-leadership program, also spoke to participants.
Historically Martin Luther King Day has seen groups of people out volunteering together for projects benefiting the community, but the coronavirus pandemic disrupted traditions around the day. Most Cobb County MLK Day events went virtual this year. While Acworth had an in-person ceremony, attendance was capped at about a third of what’s normal, city spokesperson Jenny Patterson told the MDJ. After the ceremony, in lieu of a service project, Acworth leaders invited residents to serve their community on their own. Those sharing to social media were encouraged to use the hashtags #AcworthDayofService and #MLKDayofService.
Joyce Miller, an Acworth resident, was impressed with the program.
“It was awesome; it was encouraging,” she said.
She agreed with Davis that society still has a way to go to realize King’s dream.
“We’re still struggling to get there,” she said. “With the different things that are going on today, I think more people will realize that we need to come together to keep our nation and keep our democracy-republic.”
