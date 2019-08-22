A would-be burglar was stopped in the act by Cobb County Sheriff’s Office deputies in Acworth Wednesday afternoon, when he was arrested and booked into the county jail, records show.
Marquez Rashan Walker, 20, of Woodstock, was apprehended by deputies in the sheriff’s criminal investigation division after they observed him acting suspiciously at a house on Logan Way, off Lake Acworth Drive, around 2 p.m. on Aug. 21.
“The male subject kept walking back and forth from the front to the back of a residence and periodically sitting when he was in front of the residence,” sheriff’s office spokesman Glenn Daniel said Thursday.
He said investigators followed the man to the back of the house where they witnessed him using a stick to try to pry open a glass sliding door.
“The investigators detained the subject and attempted to contact someone inside the residence and no one was there,” Daniel said. “Upon further investigation the homeowner was contacted by telephone and confirmed they did not know the male suspect.”
Walker remains in the county jail without bond on a felony charge of burglary in the first degree and a single misdemeanor count of obstructing an officer, records show.
