ACWORTH — If one were to take a pin and put it in the city's center, it would be right here, Mayor Tommy Allegood said Thursday: on the plot of grass at the intersection of Lemon Street and Southside Drive where powerhouse developer John Wieland will build a new, mixed-use complex of retail shops, condominiums and townhomes.
"What is so important about this is, this is the residential component," Allegood said. "We built a park, we've got restaurants, we've got commercial businesses coming. This is the residential component where people will come here and live here.
"This is why we did everything that we did."
The project, dubbed "The Heritage at Acworth," has been years in the making, according to a program distributed at the project's groundbreaking ceremony.
Michelle Horstemeyer, chief operating officer at the JW Collection, Wieland's development firm, said the 30 homes would sell in the $300,000 to low $400,000 range. According to the program, they will range from 2,100 to 3,900 square feet.
While it's too early to say what types of businesses will occupy the development's commercial space, she said, the city is interested in having a restaurant at the corner of Lemon Street and Southside Drive.
The development was designed to "appeal to a lot of different age ranges and price points," Horstemeyer said.
"And then we just love downtowns," she added. "Downtown Woodstock has been really successful for us, we've done a lot of intown (development) in Atlanta. So when we had the opportunity to come here and invest in Acworth, that just turned out to be a great partnership for us."
The project will take about two years to complete, according to Horstemeyer.
Dave Schmit, of Schmit+Associates, the firm handling the retail and commercial components of the development, recalled getting a call about a potential project in Acworth more than a decade since he had last visited the sleepy little town in Cobb's northwest corner.
"That's my vision of Acworth, and I'm thinking, how am I going to do a project here?" he said. "Of course, when I got here, it was the furthest thing from that. Really amazing and forward."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.