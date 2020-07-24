Higher taxes are on the way in Acworth.
The Acworth Board of Aldermen unanimously approved raising the city's millage rate from 7.6 to 8.95 mills, at a special-called meeting Thursday evening.
Were the city to have kept its millage rate at 7.6 mills, city revenue would have increased by $300,000 to $400,000 due to rising property values. Cities are required every year to calculate a “rollback rate” that will produce the same revenue as last year, and this year’s rollback would have been 7.138 mills.
Raising the millage rate adds to projected revenues by another $1 million, City Manager Brian Bulthuis told the MDJ.
A resident with a home valued at $300,000 who originally bought it for $250,000 and has the city’s homestead exemption will see an increase of $135 more this year than last year, Bulthuis said.
The millage increase follows an April vote in which the Board of Alderman voted to give the board and mayor raises of about $5,000 and $7,000, respectively, which will go into effect in 2022.
Mayor Tommy Allegood said the city was facing revenue shortfalls and increasing expenses, and had to raise taxes to maintain city services.
"Obviously, with the whole pandemic, COVID, our revenues were impacted, and we’ve had a general increase of expenses in the last couple of years," Allegood said. "We just could not maintain our budget without increasing the property millage rate. It’s simple. We’ve got this really great quality of life and to continue to deliver our quality of life services we had to adjust our millage rate."
Bulthuis said personnel costs were among the main expenses for the city.
"We’ve had some expenses due to COVID, we’ve seen some of our revenues have dropped. Some of our revenues we've seen from the state has decreased over time. The (title ad valorem) tax people pay that we get from the state, has decreased over time, several hundred thousand dollars," the city manager said. "And then we've seen our healthcare costs go up. We’ve seen just the cost of employees, personnel costs have increased.”
