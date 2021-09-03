Acworth police are searching for a man who robbed a bank on Cobb Parkway Thursday, leaving with an "undisclosed amount of cash."
Wearing a blue, long-sleeved shirt and dark pants, the man walked into the Credit Union of Georgia at 3130 Cobb Parkway Thursday with a gun, "claimed to have an explosive device" and demanded money, according to city police.
Witnesses described the man as between 6 feet, 2 inches and 6 feet, 4 inches tall, with olive-toned skin, balding dark hair, a light beard and a "medium to large build," according to police.
Nobody was injured during the robbery.
Acworth police are asking that anyone with information regarding the robbery contact their criminal investigations division at 770-974-1232.
