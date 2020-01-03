The city of Acworth has appointed a new municipal chief judge, following former Chief Judge Philip Taylor's appointment to the federal Ted Turner Immigration Court in Atlanta last month.
Judge Luke Mays, formerly an Acworth associate judge, will become the new chief judge, after a unanimous vote from the Acworth Board of Aldermen on Thursday.
Acworth's charter requires appointments to the municipal court, which rules in such cases as traffic citations or bond hearings, be made every two years, according to Acworth City Manager Brian Bulthuis.
Beginning in 2000, Taylor served as chief municipal judge for the cities of Kennesaw, Acworth, Powder Springs, and Woodstock until his federal appointment in December, according to the U.S. Department of Justice. From 1996 to 2016, Taylor also served as a Cobb County magistrate judge.
Mays will serve as Acworth's chief judge through Jan. 6, 2022, according to city documents.
He was also appointed chief judge for the city of Powder Springs in December, according to City Manager Pam Conner. In Kennesaw, city spokeswoman Rebecca Graham said Mays will also be appointed chief judge in Kennesaw, pending a vote from the Council on Monday.
Bulthuis said municipal judges are paid for time they spend in court. The chief judge will be paid $550 per court session in Acworth, if the session is six hours or less. If court is more than six hours, the rate is $80 per hour, he said.
Bulthuis said judges Charles Chesbro and Joan Bloom have also been appointed as associate judges and will fill in for Mays when he is on vacation or otherwise unable to take a case for the city.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.