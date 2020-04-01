The Acworth Board of Aldermen will consider giving themselves — or their successors — raises Thursday night.
Aldermen currently earn $13,200 per year, according to City Clerk Regina Russell. The mayor earns $20,400 per year.
Under the proposal, their salaries would rise to $18,000 and $27,500, respectively. It would be their first raise since 2007, Russell said.
Mayor Tommy Allegood defended the raises Wednesday.
"Anybody that is an elected official at this level does it because they love their community," he said. "The time that you put in, you're never ever compensated for it. But looking toward the future, you always want to be able to attract good quality candidates.
"When you establish a pay that is competitive, then you are able to attract quality people that want to run for these positions," he continued. "That's vital for the long term sustainability of any community."
The mayor also pointed out the raises, if passed, would not go into effect until 2022 — after elections that could result in some being voted out of office.
"To say we're voting ourselves a raise," Allegood said, "that's not accurate."
As for the optics of giving elected officials a raise during a time of crisis, Allegood said discussions around the board's pay began well before the coronavirus struck.
Board members include Butch Price, Gene Pugliese, Brett North, Tim Richardson and Tim Houston.
