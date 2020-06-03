A 94-year-old Acworth resident known for her service to others received a gift herself recently in the form of a new roof.
Charlie Mae Griffin, a lifetime Acworth resident, attends Zion Hill Baptist Church, sings in the choir and sells knickknacks to raise donations for the church.
When her friend, Acworth Alderman Tim Houston, heard her home was in disrepair, he found community partners to give a new roof to Griffin. The new roof will prevent further damage to her home on School Street, where she has lived for 64 years.
“I really do appreciate it,” she said. “I am really thankful for my roofing. It’s a blessing and the good Lord will open doors for everybody who helped me.”
Construction began on May 14 and was completed the next day. Commercial Roofing Specialists, Inc. donated the roofing materials and Liberty Roofing installed the roof. Bobby Scoggins of Commercial Roofing Specialists and Vic Rosati of Liberty Roofing, expressed their admiration for this community project and welcomed the opportunity to give back to a community that supports them and their families.
Griffin said she has seen many changes in her city and recalled that mail service was once unavailable in her neighborhood, so she walked to the post office. However, one thing she believes has not changed is that doing good for others will be returned in kind and that hard work is its own reward. She said she is thankful to the community leaders that came to her aid in a time of need.
